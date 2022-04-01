

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of HICL Infrastructure plc (HICL.L) said it has successfully renegotiated revolving credit facility used to support the acquisition of new investments. The Group noted that the RCF remains on the same terms as previously. It is a 400 million pounds multi-currency facility. It is a sustainability linked Loan, incorporating defined sustainability targets.



The consortium of lenders includes Barclays, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, ING, Lloyds, National Australia Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, Royal Bank of Scotland International and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HICL INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de