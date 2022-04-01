

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Hyundai Motor America reported Friday that it sold a total of 59,380 units in the month of March, down 21 percent from last year's 75,403 units. This is the third best March retail month in the company's history.



However, month over month retail and total sales were up 13 percent. Hyundai electrified vehicle retail sales grew 179 percent year over year, while Elantra Hybrid and Nexo established all-time monthly retail and total sales records.



For the first quarter, total sales declined 4 percent to 159,676 units from last year's 167,130 units. However, retail sales grew 1.4 percent to a record-breaking 159,676 units units from last year as there were no fleet sales, with electrified vehicle retail sales increasing 241 percent. The sales significantly outperformed forecast of a 14.8 percent total industry decline.







