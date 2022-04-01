

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's trade deficit in January was more than initially estimated versus a surplus a year ago, latest data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 244 million in January versus a surplus of EUR 946 million in the same month last year. In the initial estimate, the trade deficit was EUR 197 million.



In December, the trade deficit was EUR 378 million.



On a yearly basis, exports increased 16.5 percent in January, after 17.9 percent rise in December. According to the initial estimate, exports rose 15.1 percent.



Imports rose 33.4 percent annually in January versus a growth of 31.2 percent in the initial estimate. In December, imports increased 26.6 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, seasonally and working-day adjusted volume of exports and imports rose by 2.6 percent and 4.5 percent, respectively.







