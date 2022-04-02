

YOKOHAMA (dpa-AFX) - Nissan Group announced total U.S. sales for first-quarter of 2022 of 201,081 units, a decrease of 29.6% from the prior year.



Total car sales for the quarter declined 25.1% to 78,243 units, while total truck sales dropped 32.2% to 122,838 units over a year earlier.



Sales of the 2022 Nissan Altima were 38,295, up 19.65 percent in the first quarter over the previous year.



Sales of the all-new Nissan Frontier were 22,405, up 107.8% percent in the first quarter over the previous year.







