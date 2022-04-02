

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK), a German wind turbine maker, said Saturday that it has been impacted by cyber security incident since 31 March 2022.



The company stated that the intrusion was noticed in an early stage. It decided to shut down IT systems across multiple locations and business units, as a precautionary measure. Customers, employees, and other stakeholders may be affected by the shutdown.of several IT systems.



The incident response team of internal and external security experts has been set up immediately in order to contain the issue and prevent further propagation and to assess the extent of potential exposure, the company said in a statement.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NORDEX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de