

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Monday release final February figures for retail sales, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Sales are expected to rise 1.8 percent on month, accelerating from 1.6 percent in January.



Australia also will see March job ads data from ANZ; in February, job ads jumped 8.4 percent on month.



Finally, the markets in Taiwan and China are closed on Monday, for Children's Day and the Qingming Festival, respectively.







