

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday despite renewed concerns about inflation and tighter monetary policies.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 0.2 percent at 7,551 after gaining 0.3 percent on Friday.



Wizz Air Holdings fell nearly 2 percent despite the airline reporting a substantial increase in passenger numbers in March.



easyJet lost 2.1 percent after announcing it has cancelled more than 200 flights over the weekend.



CareTech Holdings jumped 4.5 percent after global asset management firm DBAY Advisors made a 850 million pound ($1.12 billion) possible offer for the social care and education -services provider, trumping a proposal from Sheikh Holdings Group.



Oil & gas firm I3 Energy jumped nearly 12 percent after increasing its revenue forecast.



Insurer Aviva declined 1.6 percent after it has appointed Charlotte Jones as its new chief financial officer.







