

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's producer prices continued to increase at a sharp pace in February, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Monday.



The producer price index increased 43.83 percent year-on-year in February, following a 43.00 percent rise in January.



Prices in the domestic market increased 57.61 percent yearly in February and those in the non-domestic market rose 20.15 percent.



Among the main industrial groups, prices for energy accelerated 229.0 percent annually in February. Prices for intermediate goods and capital goods increased by 30.87 percent and 10.78 percent, respectively.



Prices for durable consumer goods gained 16.68 percent and those for non-durable consumer goods rose 9.65 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices rose 1.60 percent in February.







