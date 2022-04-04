

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has appointed Patrick Mulloy as President & Chief Executive Officer. Mulloy succeeds David Tusa, who resigned from the role effective April 1, 2022. Pat Mulloy has served as a director of the company since February 2021. Most recently, he served as Chief Executive Officer of Elmcroft Senior Living.



Pat Mulloy said: 'Our Company is at an exciting point in its development as we drive our strategy to grow our leadership position in both the $1 billion medical waste market and in the $1 billion unused medication disposal market, with the goal of building shareholder value and becoming a much larger company.'







