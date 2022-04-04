

NORTH CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Abbott (ABT) announced the FDA has approved the Aveir single-chamber leadless pacemaker for the treatment of patients in the U.S. with slow heart rhythms. The Aveir leadless pacemaker is implanted directly inside the heart's right ventricle via a minimally invasive procedure to treat slower-than-normal heart rates. The approval is supported by data from the global LEADLESS II phase 2 investigational device exemption study evaluating Aveir VR in patients with certain abnormal heart rhythms.



'The Aveir VR leadless pacemaker was designed to make the implantation and retrieval processes as seamless as possible for physicians and provide improvements over existing options,' said Randel Woodgrift, senior vice president, Cardiac Rhythm Management, Abbott.







