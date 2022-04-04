

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German sugar producer Suedzucker AG (SUEZF.PK) reported that its preliminary group operating profit for fiscal 2021/22 increased to around 330 million euros from 236 million euros last year.



Annual EBITDA increased to about 690 million euros from 598 million euros in the previous year.



Consolidated group revenues were about 7.6 billion euros up from 6.7 billion euros last year.



Südzucker AG's executive board decided at its meeting today to propose to the annual general meeting a dividend of 0.40 euros per share for the 2021/22 financial year compared to 0.20 euros per share paid last year. The supervisory board meeting is scheduled for 18 May 2022, and the annual general meeting is to be held in virtual form on 14 July 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SUEDZUCKER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de