

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The average of household spending in Japan was up 1.1 percent on year in February, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications said on Tuesday - coming in at 257,887 yen.



That missed expectations for a gain of 2.7 percent and was down from the 6.9 percent increase in the previous month.



On a monthly basis, household spending sank 2.8 percent - again missing forecasts for a decline of 1.5 percent after contracting 1.2 percent in January.



The average of monthly income per household stood at 540,712 yen, down 0.1 percent from the previous year.







