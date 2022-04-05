

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate announcement is due at 12:30 am ET Tuesday. The RBA is expected to maintain the cash rate at 10 basis points.



Before the announcement, the aussie held steady against its major rivals.



The aussie was worth 92.36 against the yen, 1.4547 against the euro, 0.7537 against the greenback and 1.0851 against the kiwi at 12:25 am ET.







