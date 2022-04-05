

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) Tuesday said that Advent International and Centerbridge Partners are considering a renewed takeover offer after already securing 37 percent of voting rights.



It was informed that the bidder company Atlantic BidCo GmbH has concluded talks with shareholders holding in total around 37 percent of voting rights in Aareal Bank, with a view towards making a potential new takeover offer.



In line with information, an offer price of 33 euros per share is being contemplated. The price is cumulative of the dividend proposal of 1.60 euros per share previously announced by Aareal Bank. The financial investors consider a minimum acceptance level of a maximum of 60 percent for the potential takeover offer.



Aareal Bank shareholders Petrus Advisers, Talomon, Teleios and Vesa have committed to accept the offer for their shares or, respectively, to sell them to the bidder company separately from the offer.



Atlantic BidCo in early February had said that its previous public takeover offer for Aareal Bank was not successful as the minimum acceptance level of 60 percent was not reached.



Following a new successful offer, the shareholders are set to participate partially and indirectly in the BidCo exclusively through non-voting rights. Direct influence by these shareholders on Aareal Bank Group would be ruled out.



The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board would probably be part of that group.







