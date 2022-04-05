

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Victrex Plc. (VCT.L), a supplier of high performance polymer solutions, announced Tuesday the appointment of Ian Melling as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director of the Board with effect from July 4.



Melling, currently Senior Vice-President, Corporate Finance and R&D for medical technology company Smith & Nephew plc, will succeed Richard Armitage, who previously announced his plan to step down as CFO and from the Board on May 27.



In the intervening period, Mike Ward, Finance Director, who has been with Victrex for nine years, will assume the role of interim CFO.



Melling joined Smith & Nephew in 2006. He served as Senior Vice-President Group Finance for five years until October 2021, prior to his current role.



His other roles have included Vice-President Finance for Spine & Biologics in the USA. Prior to joining Smith & Nephew, he was an Audit Manager for Deloitte in London.



Commenting about Melling, Dame Vivienne Cox, Chair of Victrex, said, 'He is a commercially focused CFO, with listed company experience and a wealth of knowledge from an innovative global growth business. His background in Medical will also be beneficial for Victrex, as this is an end-market where we hold significant value and where we expect to see good growth over the years ahead.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMITH & NEPHEW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de