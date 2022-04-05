

FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Air France-KLM (AFRAF.PK) said its Board of Directors has selected to enter into exclusive negotiations with CFM International for the acquisition of LEAP-1A engines to power its new fleet of Airbus A320neo and A321neo. CFM International already provides engines to the Group for its Boeing 737 NG and Airbus A320ceo fleets.



The Group's decision follows its order, announced last December, for 100 Airbus A320neo family aircraft to renew the fleets of KLM and Transavia Netherlands, and to renew and expand the fleet of Transavia France.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

AIR FRANCE-KLM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de