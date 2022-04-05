

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Repsol YPF SA (REPYY.PK), a Spanish energy firm, and Danish power company Ørsted AS, joined hands to explore development of develop floating offshore wind projects in Spain.



The companies said in a statement that Spain targets 3 GW floating offshore wind power by 2030.



Rasmus Errboe, Head of Region Continental Europe at Ørsted, said: 'Spain has one of the world's largest fleets of onshore wind and solar PV farms, and by the end of this decade Spain will also be producing green energy at scale from floating offshore wind farms. We look very much forward to working with Repsol, to help accelerate Spain's transition to renewable energy while creating local jobs and investing in the Spanish supply chain.'



Repsol recently increased its installed capacity targets to 20 GW for 2030, up 60% from the previous target.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ORSTED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de