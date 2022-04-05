

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $14.57 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $11.88 million, or $1.08 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 39.4% to $200.14 million from $143.58 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $14.57 Mln. vs. $11.88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.32 vs. $1.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.19 -Revenue (Q2): $200.14 Mln vs. $143.58 Mln last year.



