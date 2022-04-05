

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK) said Christian Kohlpaintner will remain the Chief Executive Officer, until the end of 2025. Christian Kohlpaintner was initially appointed Chairman of the Brenntag SE Board of Management, effective January 1, 2020.



Christian Kohlpaintner said: 'Brenntag will continue to focus on sustainable organic earnings growth. We are making very good progress with Project Brenntag and have already achieved more than half of the expected effects. The next step will be to now grow faster and stronger in our markets.'







