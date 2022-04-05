

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) said on Tuesday that it has decided to acquire Global Data Consortium Inc (GDC), an electronic identity verification company for an undisclosed sum.



The stock exchange said the deal will particularly help it support clients with Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements.



'GDC provides global name and address matching capabilities that enable them to accurately source and enhance data from over 300 data sources globally and to deliver high quality identity data in near real-time for over 70 countries,' London Stock Exchange said in a statement.



In 2020, Refinitiv, LSE's unit that provides financial market data, had acquired a 11% stake in GDC.



The transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.







