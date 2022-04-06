

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain Group agreed to sell Tadmar, its Polish distribution brand specialized in plumbing, heating and sanitaryware products, to the Polish company 3W.



The divestment marks the complete exit of Saint-Gobain from distribution in Poland.



The finalization of the transaction is subject to approval by the Polish Office for Competition and Consumer Protection and is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.



In 2021, Tadmar generated revenues of around 100 million euros. It has around 50 sales outlets and 2 logistic centers and employs 460 people.







