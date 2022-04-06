

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - While issuing a pre-close trading update on Wednesday, Imperial Brands plc (IMB.L, IMBBF.PK, IMBBY.PK) said the Group continues to perform in line with its five-year strategy launched in 2021. The Group stated that it is on track to deliver full-year results in line with its revised guidance issued on 15 March, with expected full-year net revenue growth of around 0-1 percent on a constant currency basis and adjusted operating profit growth of around 1 percent.



Imperial Brands projects first-half Group net revenue to be broadly flat on last year on a constant currency basis, in line with its expectations. The Group noted that this reflects a weaker tobacco performance in Europe. First-half Group adjusted operating profit is projected to grow by around 2 percent on a constant currency basis.



Imperial Brands continues its negotiations with a local third party about an orderly transfer of its Russian assets and operations as a going concern.







