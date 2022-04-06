

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L), on Wednesday, said it has signed 520,900 sq ft of new lettings in the year to 31 March 2022, generating a combined annual rent of £38.5 million, with market lettings 9.8% ahead of March 2021 ERV, surpassing the company's previous record leasing high of £31.8 million in 2016.



The company also noted that its on-going focus on customer satisfaction resulted in a Net Promoter Score of +27.8, significantly ahead of the UK office sector average of +2.0.



During the quarter to 31 March 2022, the company had 18 new leases and renewals signed generating annual rent of £7.3 million, with market lettings on average 8.1% ahead of March 2021 ERV.



Four rent reviews were settled securing £1.2 million of annual rent 6.9% ahead of the previous passing rent and 3.8% ahead of ERV; and total space covered by new lettings, reviews and renewals was 114,400 sq ft.



Most recently, GPE completed three retail lettings, totaling 8,800 sq ft, at a combined rent of over £2.0 million per annum.



Toby Courtauld, Chief Executive, said, 'Having delivered record volumes of leasing in the financial year just ended, we start the new year with healthy levels of demand for high quality spaces, particularly across our recently completed developments and our Flex offerings...'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de