

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, on Tuesday launched and priced in aggregate 1,650 million euros of fixed rate euro-denominated bonds and in aggregate 900 million pounds of fixed rate sterling-denominated bonds under its European Debt Issuance Programme.



Bonds aggregating 750 million euros with a coupon of 1.50 percent p.a would be due in June 2029 and the remaining 900 million of euro bonds with a coupon of 1.875 percent p.a. would be due in June 2034.



Bonds aggregating 300 million sterling with a coupon of 2.375 percent p.a. would be due June 2028 and the remaining 600 million of sterling bonds with a coupon of 2.750 percent p.a. would be due in June 2038.



Proceeds from each issuance would be used for general corporate purposes.



In both the EEA and U.K, this announcement is directed only at persons who are qualified investors and would not be available to the retail category.



The issuer of the euro-denominated bonds would be Diageo Capital B.V. and the issuer of the sterling-denominated bonds would be Diageo Finance plc, and in each case the payment of principal and interest would be fully guaranteed by Diageo plc.



Barclays Bank PLC, BofA Securities Europe SA, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE will act as joint active bookrunners and Credit Suisse Bank (Europe) S.A., RBC Europe Limited and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed as joint passive bookrunners for the euro-denominated bonds.



Barclays Bank PLC, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch, Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, Merrill Lynch International have been appointed as joint active bookrunners and Credit Suisse International, RBC Europe Limited and Standard Chartered Bank have been appointed as joint passive bookrunners for the sterling-denominated bonds.



Shares of Diageo closed Tuesday's trading at 3979.50 pounds, up 74 pounds or 1.89 percent from the previous close.







