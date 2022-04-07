

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Merchants Trust Plc (MRCH.L) reported, on revenue basis, profit on ordinary activities before tax of 32.2 million pounds or 25.64 pence per share for the year ended 31 January 2022 compared to 21.9 million pounds or 18.51 pence per share, last year.



On a total return basis, pretax profit was 182.7 million pounds compared to a loss of 68.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 146.79 pence compared to a loss of 57.87 pence.



The Group noted that the proposed final dividend for shareholder approval of 6.85 pence means for 2022 an increased full-year dividend of 27.3 pence. The declared final dividend will be payable on 24 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 19 April 2022.







