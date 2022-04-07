

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Thursday after a selloff the previous day sparked by hawkish minutes from the Federal Reserve policy meeting.



Euro zone bond yields dipped ahead of the European Central Bank's minutes due later in the day.



The benchmark DAX was marginally higher at 14,159 after declining 1.9 percent the previous day.



Sentiment was underpinned somewhat after data showed German industrial production grew unexpectedly in February.



Industrial output grew 0.2 percent month-on-month in February, confounding expectations for a fall of 0.2 percent. Nonetheless, this was slower than the revised 1.4 percent increase posted in January.



On a yearly basis, overall industrial output gained 3.2 percent, faster than the 1.1 percent rise in the previous month.



Gerresheimer surged nearly 4 percent. The manufacturer of primary packaging products for medication and drug delivery devices raised its revenue guidance for 2022 after delivering double-digit growth in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter.







