

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged higher on Thursday, even as a cautious undertone prevailed following hawkish Federal Reserve minutes and Washington's new sanctions against Russia.



After digesting more details about the Federal Reserve's plan to shrink its massive $9 trillion balance sheet, investors now await the European Central Bank's minutes due later in the day for further direction.



The minutes from the ECB's March meeting could shed light on how the central bank is to switch to a tightening regime.



The benchmark CAC 40 edged up 0.2 percent to 6,509 after plunging 2.2 percent on Wednesday.



Sanofi rose about 1 percent. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and the French drug maker announced that the European Commission has expanded the marketing authorization for Dupixent (dupilumab) in the European Union.







