

BENGALURU (dpa-AFX) - Infosys (INFY), an Indian IT major, and Rolls-Royce said on Thursday that they have launched their joint Aerospace Engineering and Digital Innovation Centre in India's Bengaluru to provide high-end aerospace research and development services.



Kishore Jayaraman, President of India and South Asia at Rolls-Royce said: '. Given the aerospace sector is poised for revival and growth in India and across the world, this joint innovation centre will strengthen Rolls-Royce's global engineering ecosystem and position us well for the future.'



Infosys said by expanding the local expertise in the country, the two parties will also deliver manufacturing and engineering services for the global civil aerospace ecosystem.







