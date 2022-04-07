

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In order to enable Americans to continue to get back on their feet after two hard years of the pandemic, President Joe Biden has announced the extension of the pause on federal student loan repayments until August 31.



This is the third extension in freezing the repayments, benefitting 41 million Americans.



That additional time will assist borrowers in achieving greater financial security and support the Department of Education's efforts to continue improving student loan programs, Biden said in a statement extending the pause on Student Loan Repayment.



The United States is recovering fast from the worst days of the pandemic.



With 40176 cases reporting nationwide on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 80,249,271.



With 1244 deaths reported on the same day, the total Covid casualties reached 983,828, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



U.S. Covid deaths reduced by 35 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally. The current weekly average is 599.



Only 15,226 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Hospital admissions declined 26 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 35 percent within a fortnight.



I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2245.



66,088,151 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 218,043,5004 Americans, or 65.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89.2 percent of people above 65.



45.1 percent of the eligible population, or 98,312,742 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



7600 additional deaths were reported globally on Monday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,167,568.







