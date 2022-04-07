

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output declined for the fifth straight month in February, albeit at a softer pace, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Manufacturing output decreased a seasonally adjusted 16.0 percent annually in February, following a 20.1 percent fall in January.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output increased 0.4 percent in February, after a 2.4 percent drop in the previous month.



Industrial production increased 2.4 percent monthly in February, after a 6.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Production fell 15.4 percent year-on-year in February, following an 18.3 percent decline in the previous month.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 1.1 percent monthly in February, while it gained 7.6 percent from a year ago.



On an unadjusted basis, industrial turnover grew 8.7 percent yearly in February and fell 20.9 percent from a month ago.







