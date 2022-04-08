

DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Klöckner & Co SE (KCO), a German steel and metal company, reported a considerably stronger operating income (EBITDA) before material special effects in the first quarter of 2022 than originally expected, reflecting a determined margin-over-volume strategy and disciplined net working capital management.



Preliminary EBITDA before material special effects in the first quarter of 2022 amounts to 201 million euros, compared to the previous expectation of 130 million euros - 180 million euros.



In addition the company has generated positive material special effects in the first quarter, in particular from the sale of properties in Switzerland and France amounting to 53 million euros.



The company will announce its first quarter results on May 4, 2022.







