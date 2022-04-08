

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, reported that its total iron ore pellet production for the first quarter of 2022 declined 0.1% year-over-year to 2.7 million tonnes.



Sequentially, iron ore pellet production declined 11% quarter-on-quarter, due to operational and logistical constraints following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Total commercial production, comprising pellets & concentrate, for the first-quarter was 2.7 million tonnes, down 2% from last year, while it was down 13% from the fourth quarter.







