

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole SA (CRARF.PK), a French banking group said on Friday that it has acquired a 9.18 percent stake in Italian lender Banco BPM S.p.A.



Financial terms of the transaction have not been divulged.



The French lender said the move serves as part of its attempt to boost its strategic partnership with Banco BPM.



'It also strengthens the solid relationship with Banco BPM, characterized by the long-standing strategic partnership in consumer finance through the joint-venture Agos,' Crédit Agricole added.







