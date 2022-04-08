

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Accenture Plc (ACN), an IT and consulting firm, said on Friday that it has decided to buy Avieco, a British sustainability consultancy, for an undisclosed sum.



Currently, Accenture Sustainability Services provides solutions to clients to become net-zero and circular businesses.



Commenting on the acquisition of Avieco, Accenture said, 'Avieco's team of more than 60 professionals, headquartered in London, will bring extensive knowledge in environmental, social and governance (ESG) measurement and reporting, net zero strategy and regulation and real-time data analytics to Accenture's Sustainability Services in the U.K.'







