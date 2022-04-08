

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's trade deficit in February widened from a year ago, as imports rose faster than exports, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Friday.



The trade deficit worsened EUR 2.154 billion in February from EUR 742 million in the same month last year. In January, the deficit was EUR 1.946 billion.



Exports rose 20.3 percent year-on-year in February, after a 22.6 percent growth in January.



Imports grew 42.3 percent annually in February, following a 38.0 percent rise in the previous month.



On a month-on-month basis, exports increased 6.1 percent and imports grew 7.3 percent.







