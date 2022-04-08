

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's consumer price inflation rose for the thirteenth straight month in March, preliminary data from the statistical office showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 8.7 percent increase in February.



Transport cost increased 22.9 percent and housing cost rose 16.5 percent. Prices in the food sector increased 14.7 percent and those of housing rose 14.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, prices increased 3.3 percent in March, following a 1.6 percent rise in the previous month.







