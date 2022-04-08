

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The United States on Thursday recorded 40251 new cases of coronavirus infection. With this, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the country has risen to 80,289,527.



With 756 deaths reported on the same day, the total Covid casualties reached 984,573, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



Texas reported the most number of cases - 4062 - while Ohio reported most casualties - 124.



U.S. Covid deaths reduced by 32 percent in two weeks, according to the latest New York Times tally. The current weekly average is 564.



Only 15,145 patients are remaining in the country's hospitals for treatment for the viral disease. Hospital admissions reduced by 24 percent in two weeks.



There is also a concurrent reduction in the number of patients admitted in intensive care units - 32 percent within a fortnight. I.C.U. admissions dropped to 2206.



66,219,496 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 218,135,613 Americans, or 65.7 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 89.3 percent of people above 65.



45.1 percent of the eligible population, or 98,424,742 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.



4193 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6171346.







