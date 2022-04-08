

NORTH WILKESBORO (dpa-AFX) - Home improvement retailer Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Friday said its Financial Chief Dave Denton is stepping down to pursue other opportunity at a company outside the industry. The company has appointed Brandon Sink as new CFO, effective April 30, 2022.



Denton will work closely with Sink and the Lowe's leadership team to ensure a seamless transition.



Sink joined Lowe's in 2010 and has held a variety of roles across the organization, including in finance, strategy and accounting. In his current role, Sink has been responsible for finance support for stores, merchandising, supply chain, digital and marketing.



Further, the company also reaffirmed its full year 2022 outlook of earnings in a range of $13.10 to $13.60 per share on revenues between $97 billion and $99 billion.







