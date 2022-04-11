

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were seeing modest gains on Monday after Emmanuel Macron won the first round of the French presidential election on Sunday night.



Macron is a firm supporter of NATO and of close collaboration among the European Union's 27 members.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 23 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,571 after gaining 1.3 percent on Friday.



Banks gained ground, with BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rising 2.8 percent and 1.2 percent respectively.



Societe Generale jumped as much as 6 percent after saying it would cease its banking and insurance activities in Russia.



The bank has agreed to sell its stake in Rosbank and the Russian lender's insurance subsidiaries to Interros Capital, a firm linked to billionaire Vladimir Potanin.







