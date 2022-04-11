

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were moving lower on Monday after data showed the economy was hardly growing at all in February as the growth in services was almost offset by contractions in production and construction.



Gross domestic product grew 0.1 percent month-on-month, much slower than the 0.8 percent increase in January, the Office for National Statistics said. This was also weaker than the expected growth of 0.3 percent.



The benchmark FTSE 100 dropped 31 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,638.88 after rallying 1.6 percent on Friday.



Sirius Real Estate advanced 1.3 percent. While providing a pre-close trading update for the year to 31 March 2022, the investment firm said its Group trading for the period is expected to be in line with market expectations.



Mothercare, a retailer specialized in products for expectant mothers, tumbled 3.2 percent. The company said in a pre-close trading update that it expects its earnings for the fiscal 2022 are ahead of the current market expectations.







