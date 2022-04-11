

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (AIM) on Monday said the early stage study evaluating its drug candidate Ampligen for the treatment of metastatic triple-negative breast cancer met its primary goal.



In the phase I study, the potential of chemokine modulation therapy including Ampligen , followed by Merck's Keytruda was evaluated in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.



Data from the Phase 1 study showed that short-term systemic chemokine modulation therapy was well tolerated and selectively enhanced local cytotoxic T-lymphocyte (CTL) infiltration in the tumor microenvironment (TME).



The data were presented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held April 8-13, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.



AIM shares are up 15% in pre-market at $1.25. It closed at $1.08, up $0.05 or 4.85% on Friday.







