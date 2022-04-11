

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After fluctuating early in the day, the value of the U.S. has remained modestly higher in afternoon trading on Monday.



Currently, the U.S. dollar index is trading at 99.97, up 0.18 points or 0.2 percent, after hitting a low of 99.62 and a high of 100.05.



The greenback is trading at 125.41 yen versus the 124.34 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.0884 compared to last Friday's $1.0877.



The dollar may be benefiting from its appeal as a safe haven concerns about the outlook for monetary policy.



Reports on consumer and producer price inflation, retail sales and industrial production are likely to attract attention in the coming days.



The data may impact expectations regarding how aggressively the Federal Reserve plans to tighten monetary policy.



Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off the results of the Treasury Department's auction of $46 billion worth of three-year notes, which attracted slightly above average demand.







