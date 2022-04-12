

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - At 2:00 am ET Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics is set to issue the UK labor market statistics for February. The jobless rate is forecast to fall to 3.8 percent in three months to February.



Ahead of the data, the pound recovered against its major counterparts.



The pound was worth 163.42 against the yen, 1.2133 against the franc, 0.8345 against the euro and 1.3025 against the greenback as of 1:55 am ET.







