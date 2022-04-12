

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (MONY.L) reported that its first-quarter total revenue increased 8 percent year-on-year to 92.3 million pounds from 85.5 million pounds. Travel insurance continued to recover with revenue close to 2019 levels. Money grew strongly, led by recovery in borrowing. Travel recorded its best quarter in two years given strengthening demand as Covid restrictions were lifted.



Peter Duffy, CEO of Moneysupermarket Group, said: 'We are pleased with the strong recovery in Money and Travel, and continue to execute well against our strategy. With cost-of-living increases adding pressure to consumer budgets, our distinctive brands remain well positioned to help households save money in a broad range of areas.'



Looking forward, the Board continues to expect full-year EBITDA to increase to around 2020 levels, with profit weighted to the second half.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MONEYSUPERMARKET.COM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de