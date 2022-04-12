

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Industrial and electronics products distributor Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) on Tuesday reported like-for-like revenue growth of 23% for the fourth quarter ended in March.



Americas contributed 33% to like-for-sales and Asia pacific 23%.



Last month, the company had said that it was expecting full year adjusted operating profit margin to be at the top end of the consensus range.



The consensus estimate for adjusted profit before tax , as sourced by the company, is within the range of 299.9 million pounds to 313 million pounds.



Electrocomponents is scheduled to report full-year results on 24 May.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ELECTROCOMPONENTS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de