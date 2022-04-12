

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Luxottica Group S.p.A (ESLOF.PK), an Italian eyewear company managed by EssilorLuxottica S.A., said on Tuesday that it has entered into a preliminary deal to buy 1.72 million shares or 90.9 percent of the optical firm- Giorgio Fedon & Figli S.p.A. for 17.03 euros per share or 29.4 million euros.



The acquisition, expected to be completed by the end of June, allows the acquirer to enter the packaging and eyeglass cases industry.



The deal price of 17.03 euros per share is a premium of 135% over the closing price as on April 8.



The deal was inked with the concerned shareholders of the firm including CL & GP S.r.l., Piergiorgio Fedon, Sylt S.r.l., Italo Fedon, Laura Corte Metto, Francesca Fedon, Roberto Fedon, Flora Fedon, Rossella Fedon, and others.







