

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hecla Mining Co. (HL) announced Tuesday its preliminary silver and gold production for the first quarter of 2022.



For the first quarter, silver production grew 3 percent to 3.3 million ounces sequentially, with Greens Creek silver production increasing 7 percent, while Lucky Friday silver production decreased 7 percent.



Meanwhile, gold production decreased 13 percent to 41,642 ounces from the fourth quarter, with Casa Berardi gold production decreasing 19 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

HECLA MINING-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de