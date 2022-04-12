

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. (TYT.L, TM) announced it will launch the all-new bZ4X Battery Electric Vehicle on May 12 in Japan. The bZ4X will be made available to individual customers through KINTO subscription services. For corporate customers, the vehicles will be leased from Toyota Rent-a-Lease Dealers nationwide and the Toyota Mobility Services Corporation.



In Japan, the company will commence the first phase by accepting applications for the first 3,000 units on May 12. It anticipates a second phase of applications in early autumn. A total of 5,000 units for production and sales are planned for the first year. Also, Toyota plans to install rapid chargers at all dealers in Japan by 2025.



The bZ4X will go on sale at U.S. dealers this Spring 2022. The 2023 Toyota bZ4X will have a starting MSRP of $42,000.



Toyota plans to expand to around 70 electrified models globally by 2025. This lineup will include 15 dedicated BEVs, including seven carrying the Beyond Zero brand moniker. Over the next nine years, Toyota will invest $70+ billion in electrified vehicles as a whole with the target to launch 3.5 million BEVs globally in 2030.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de