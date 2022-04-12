

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden has announced new steps to increase fuel supplies, offer more consumer choices, and reduce gasoline prices for Americans.



The President announced on Monday that the EPA Administrator is planning to allow E15 gasoline, which uses a 15 percent ethanol blend, to be sold this summer. This is the latest step in expanding Americans' access to affordable fuel supply and bringing relief to the recent price hike at the pump.



To make E15 available in the summer, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is planning to issue a national emergency waiver closer to June 1. E15 is currently offered at 2,300 gas stations in the country.



As part of the Pandemic Assistance for Producers initiative, USDA will provide up to $700 million in funding through a new Biofuel Producer Program.



To expand the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products, USDA is announcing $5.6 million in grants through the Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program.



EPA is proposing a new approval for canola oil that will add new pathways for fuels to participate in the Renewable Fuel Standard program to provide renewable diesel, jet fuel and other fuels.







