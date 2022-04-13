

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PZ Cussons Plc (PZC.L), a British maker of personal healthcare products, in a trading update on Wednesday reported a rise in like-for-like sales for the third quarter, backed by price/mix contribution of over 8 percent.



For the third quarter ended in February, the firm reported a revenue of 146.3 million pounds, a 8.5 percent increase on a like-for-like basis, compared with the same period a year ago.



For the year to date period, like-for-like revenue grew by 1.3 percent, and declined by 5.5 percent on a reported basis.



The company said its reported revenue growth of 0.7 percent for the three-month period primarily reflects an adverse FX headwind related to the general strengthening of Sterling as well as the disposal of five:am, completed last year.



Looking ahead, the company said its outlook for the fiscal 2022 remains intact and it continues to expect to deliver a growth in like-for-like revenue and adjusted PBT within the range of current expectations.



Jonathan Myers, CEO said: 'Our strategy is working, with revenue momentum from our Must Win Brands improving, and up 12.6% compared to before the pandemic. We also have a stronger portfolio following the disposal of non-core assets and the recent acquisition of Childs Farm.'







